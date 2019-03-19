San Francisco Giants owner Larry Baer speaks during the San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade on October 31, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it would not file charges against Giants CEO Larry Baer following a physical altercation with his wife which was caught on camera.

Baer was placed on leave by the team after the release of the video, which shows Baer standing over his wife of nearly 30 years, Pam, as she’s seated and grappling with her over a cellphone, which sends her tumbling to the ground.

Baer apologized and took a leave of absence from the team following the confrontation. Major League Baseball said it would investigate the incident.

Max Szabo, a spokesman for District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Tuesday, “After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges.”

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and domestic violence victim advocates called on MLB to suspend Baer for the incident.