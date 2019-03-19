  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Explosion, Injury, Oakland, recycling truck

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An explosion involving a recycling truck in Oakland Tuesday morning left an employee is injured, according to authorities.

Crews said he incident happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning near Moss Avenue and Harrison Street. Debris struck the employee in his face while the scoop in the back of the truck was crushing materials.

That employee was taken to the hospital after the incident. Police said the employee will be okay.

Chopper 5 flew over the truck after it was escorted by police to a recycling center to be inspected.

The Alameda County bomb squad is investigating the incident.

