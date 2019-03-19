OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A recycling company driver was injured early Tuesday when an explosion occurred as a recycling container was being emptied in Oakland, officials said.

A witness told police the force of the explosion tossed the driver into the air. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

“Our management team is currently at the hospital providing additional support to the family as needed,” said Tasion Kwamilele, California Waste Solutions pr manager. “The safety of our employees is of the upmost importance and we will continue working with local officials as the circumstances surrounding this incident are investigated.”

Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said the explosion took place at 7:55 a.m. at the rear of the truck while the load was being loaded and crushed.

Oakland police officers and the Alameda County Bomb Squad rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.