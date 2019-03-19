OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities are investigating after a recycling truck driver was injured Tuesday morning when an explosion happened in the back of his vehicle in Oakland, officials said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said the explosion took place at 7:55 a.m. near Moss Avenue and Harrison Street. The explosion occurred in the rear of the truck while the load was being loaded and crushed.

Oakland police officers and the Alameda County bomb squad rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

A witness told police the force of the explosion tossed the California Waste Solutions driver into the air. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

A camera mounted on the back of the truck shot video that showed the driver getting blown back by the explosion and and into a recycling container before falling to the ground.

“Thankfully, there were neighbors in the area that immediately responded and assisted him and stayed here with him until emergency personnel arrived,” said California Waste Solutions spokesperson Tasion Kwamilele. “The safety of our employees is of the upmost importance and we will continue working with local officials as the circumstances surrounding this incident are investigated.”

Chopper 5 flew over the truck after it was escorted by police to a recycling center to be inspected.

Police said there was still no word on what caused the explosion.