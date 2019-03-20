SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Wednesday on Santa Rosa’s Stony Point Road — the fourth fatality on the roadway since last summer.

Santa Rosa police said the man was crossing Stony Point near Barndance Lane at 7 a.m. when he was struck by a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

The force of the impact threw the man into a mailbox, impaled his backpack into front fender of the car and sent one of his shoes airborne across the street.

The car, meanwhile, suffered a broken windshield and front end damage.

Investigators said that the driver, Esteban Garcia Martinez, an 18-year-old resident of Santa Rosa, was northbound on Stony Point Road. It was dark and raining heavily at the time and Martinez was traveling approximately 40 mph.

Based on Martinez’s and witnesses’ statements, the pedestrian was crossing Stony Point Road from west to east. He was not in a designated crosswalk. Martinez immediately stopped his vehicle just north of where he collided with the victim and was cooperating with police.

Several motorists called 911 to report the crash and arriving officers discovered the man lifeless on the roadway. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin. Autopsy results will indicate if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. Martinez was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The major westside city route was closed for several hours and has been the scene of multiple fatal pedestrian crashes in the last several months.