SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco police officer was hospitalized after being injured in an altercation with a woman in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

At 6:37 a.m., the officer contacted the woman, who police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca described as being “in crisis” and trespassing at a property in the 200 block of Turk Street.

An altercation ensued that led to injuries to the officer, who was eventually taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Rueca said.

The officer called for assistance and other officers arrived around 7:20 a.m. The woman was taken into custody but will be cited and released for trespassing, according to Rueca. Her name was not released.

Officers were clearing the area and reopening the street as of shortly after 8 a.m., Rueca said.

