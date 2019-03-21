



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A woman in her 20s was startled when a man she didn’t know came into her bedroom Sunday morning, Palo Alto police said Wednesday.

The man has not been identified so police have released a sketch of him as part of an investigation.

Someone called police at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to report a suspicious circumstance in the 3900 block of El Camino Real.

Police said a man walked into the woman’s bedroom at about 3:15 a.m. wearing gloves and carrying a flashlight.

The man turned off the lights, sat down next to the woman and started talking to her.

The woman left the room and went to find her roommate and the suspect left the apartment. Police said the suspect did not touch the woman, make any threats or steal anything.

Police do not know the man’s motive.

Police said the suspect may have gotten into the apartment through an unlocked front door.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatchers at any time of the day at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or by text to (650) 383-8984. Anonymous voicemail messages can be left at the same phone number.

Tips can also be sent through the Police Department’s mobile apps, which can be downloaded from either www.bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or www.bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.