



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Renowned English musician Phil Collins and the WWE were the latest entertainment announced to appear at the soon-to-be-open Chase Center in San Francisco, Golden State Warriors and arena officials said Thursday.

Collins, who has sold 100 million records during his career, will perform in the city on Oct. 17 at the 18,064-seat arena located in the Mission Bay neighborhood, team officials said.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on March 30 at 10 a.m., with a presale available on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Those wishing to register for the pre-sale should visit https://philcollins.ontouraccess.com.

Chase Center officials at 2 p.m. announced that the arena will host WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, though the exact date and time for both events, along with ticket information, will not be announced until a later date.

The next act to appear at the Center is scheduled to be announced Friday at 4 p.m. There have been other acts revealed all week, starting Monday with the announcement that Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will perform at the arena’s inaugural event on Sept. 6.

Other acts that have been announced include classical singer Andrea Bocceli (who will perform with the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus on December 5, 2019), EDM group the Chainsmokers and rock bands the Black Keys and the Dave Matthews Band.

For more information on the Chase Center, people can visit www.chasecenter.com.

