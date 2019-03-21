  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Domestic violence, San Pablo, Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – San Pablo police heard gunfire while they were approaching a house Wednesday night to investigate a report involving a man who was threatening to shoot himself, and shortly after that a woman ran out with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition Thursday morning. Police said the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Javier Portillo, ran out immediately after the victim and was detained without incident.

The call for service originated from an address on South Victoria Court just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. During a subsequent search of the house, officers located several unregistered firearms, including a 9mm handgun thought to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators believe the violence may have been started by a domestic dispute.

Portillo was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

