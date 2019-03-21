HARTFORD (AP/CBS SF) — The defending national champions Villanova Wildcats are moving on in the NCAA Tournament after beating the Bay Area’s Cinderella entry Saint Mary’s 61-57.

Phil Booth scored 20 points, fellow senior Eric Paschell added 14 and No. 6 seed Villanova held off the Gaels in the first round of the South Region.

Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts each had 13 points for Saint Mary’s, which never trailed by more than eight but also couldn’t draw even down the stretch.

The Gaels’ last chance ended with a steal by Saddiq Bey in the final seconds, and the Wildcats were on to face the Purdue-Old Dominion winner for a Sweet 16 spot.

Saint Mary’s earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament when they upset No. 1 Gonzaga to make the WCC a two-bid league.

