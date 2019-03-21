  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMTo Be Announced
    10:00 PMKPIX 5 News
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College basketball, NCAA Tournament, St. Mary's Gaels, Villanova Wildcats
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) blocks a shot by St. Mary's Jordan Ford, March 21, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HARTFORD (AP/CBS SF) — The defending national champions Villanova Wildcats are moving on in the NCAA Tournament after beating the Bay Area’s Cinderella entry Saint Mary’s 61-57.

Phil Booth scored 20 points, fellow senior Eric Paschell added 14 and No. 6 seed Villanova held off the Gaels in the first round of the South Region.

Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts each had 13 points for Saint Mary’s, which never trailed by more than eight but also couldn’t draw even down the stretch.

The Gaels’ last chance ended with a steal by Saddiq Bey in the final seconds, and the Wildcats were on to face the Purdue-Old Dominion winner for a Sweet 16 spot.

Saint Mary’s earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament when they upset No. 1 Gonzaga to make the WCC a two-bid league.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s