FRESNO (CBS/AP) — A one-year-old boy who wandered out of his grandparents’ house in Fresno was fatally mauled in their front yard by two roaming dogs.

Lt. Mark Hudson said other children in the house alerted the boy’s grandmother to the attack on Friday. He said she ran outside and tried to get the Rottweilers off the child and was also attacked.

Hudson said the boy’s grandfather used a hose to fend them off.

Officers who responded to the attack performed CPR on the boy. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two Rotweilers were captured after they fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in Fresno. (CBS)

Hudson said animal control officers found the dogs several blocks away. He had no immediate information on the extent of the grandmother’s injuries.

The owner of the two Rottweilers handed over rights to the dogs and they will be euthanized, according to the Central California SPCA.

