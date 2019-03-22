OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was in mourning Friday after a close friend he referred to as his “adopted brother” was killed in a shooting near Atlanta.

Authorities say Clifford Dixon was shot and killed in the DeKalb County community of Chamblee during his birthday party celebration at a bar and restaurant. He was 32.

Dixon grew up with Durant and Warriors guard Quinn Cook in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. As a teenager, Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda Pratt, allowed him to move into her family’s home.

Since that time, Durant has referred to him as his “adopted brother.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he talked with Durant and Cook before Thursday night’s Golden State 112-89 win over Indiana. Durant scored 15 points and had six assists in the game with Cook adding 2 points.

“I did speak with Kevin,” Kerr said. “Obviously, a very difficult time for Kevin and Kevin’s family…Quinn Cook was very close to the victim as well. So a very somber mood in shootaround today.”

“For most of us, we play or coach this game — this is kind of our refuge,” he added about Durant’s decision to play. “Being able to play. Being able to immerse yourself in a game is the best way to deal with something tragic, something difficult. I know he will be playing with a heavy heart…I hope he can lose himself in the game and find some joy ”

Kevin Durant’s Friend and Erica Mena’s Ex, Cliff Dixon, Shot and Killed Outside of His Birthday Party Celebration https://t.co/FT4quaANnK pic.twitter.com/e4LUWLzFHw — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) March 21, 2019

Chamblee police said Dixon had just arrived and was standing in the parking lot when someone shot him multiple times. He died of his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.