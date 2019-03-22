  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bay Point, Concord News, Contra Costa County, Fatal fire

BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A man died early Friday after he became trapped inside a burning home in Bay Point, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Steve Aubert said crews responded at 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Loftus Road to a report of a structure fire.

Arriving firefighters found a home with flames and heavy smoke coming out of the structure. A woman had been able to safely escape the flames, but her husband was trapped inside the home.

A rescue effort was immediately mounted and the man was located and pulled from the burning home. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

The blaze was contained and its cause was under investigation.

