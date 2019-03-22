



(CBS SF) – Tyson Foods announced a recall Thursday of nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips amid concerns the products may be contaminated with metal pieces.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on November 30, 2018 and were shipped across the country.

The recalled chicken products include bags of Fully Cooked Buffalo-Style Chicken Strips, Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips and cases of Spare Time branded Fully Cooked Buffalo-Style Chicken Strips.

All packages have the establishment code P7221 and a “use by” date of November 30, 2019. A list of recalled case codes and other identifying information can be found here.

Officials discovered the problem after receiving two consumer complaints. No adverse reactions have been reported.

Consumers are being urged to throw away the recalled products or return them to the store where they were purchased.