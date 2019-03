BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a pair of reported strong-armed robbery that occurred Thursday in the area of the University of California at Berkeley campus.

On Thursday at 7:06 p.m., two men approached the victim as he was sitting in the north courtyard area of the University Health Services medical clinic at 2222 Bancroft Way.

Police said one suspect attempted to grab the victim’s backpack, and a struggle ensued.

The suspect punched the victim in the face several times, and the victim let go of the backpack.

The other man then grabbed the backpack and fled the area.

Police said the victim was still in possession of his laptop, and there was no property of value in the backpack. The backpack was later located in a parking lot.

The victim sought his own medical treatment for his injuries. Police searched the area for the suspects, but they were not located.

It was the second robbery reported in the campus area this week. Early Monday morning, a UC Berkeley student was robbed at gunpoint a block away from campus.

The student was walking with a friend on Shattuck Avenue near Addison Street about 2:30 a.m., when they were approached by two male suspects, UC police said.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun and they demanded a backpack and shoulder bag from the victim, according to police.

The suspects took the two items and fled westbound on Addison Street. Police have not released any information on any arrests in the case.