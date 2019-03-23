SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police were investigating a quadruple-shooting in San Francisco, Saturday night.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, another was seriously wounded.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street near Eddy Street.

Police blocked off the area. So far, no word of arrests or a possible motive.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics moved three adult victims to a local hospital, one of them having suffered life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.