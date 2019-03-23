SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man has been arrested after police identified him as a suspect in a brazen baggage theft at San Francisco International Airport that was captured on video, authorities said.

Dermot O’Sullivan, 48, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a case from the Terminal 3 baggage claim carousel at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police said inside the case was a Glock 9mm pistol, two magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, a holster and two flashlights.

Police developed probable cause to get a warrant to search O’Sullivan’s home after officers recognized him from a crime bulletin that was circulated in the Police Department.

Officers executed the warrant Thursday morning at O’Sullivan’s home in the 300 block of Delano Avenue near Balboa Park. Police said as a result of the search warrant officers discovered evidence linking O’Sullivan to the theft.

O’Sullivan was arrested near Ocean and San Jose avenues. He was taken to the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and grand theft.

Police said the investigation is still open and they are asking anyone with information about the theft to get in touch with the department’s cargo theft task force at (650) 821-7007 or at sfosfpdcargo@flysfo.com.