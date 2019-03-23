  • KPIX 5On Air

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A male driver was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle plunged 600 feet off a cliff in Mt. Tamalpais State Park, a fire spokesman said.

At about 10:12 a.m., a hiker reported that a four-door sedan haddriven off a cliff on Ridgecrest Boulevard in the park, Marin County fire battalion chief Bret McTigue said.

The car landed 600 feet below the roadway. A Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter staged a rescue operation along with local fire crews.The victim was airlifted to the roadway and pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

