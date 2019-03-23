



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART police on Saturday morning released photos from surveillance video of the suspect in a stabbing on a train Friday afternoon that shut down Fruitvale station for nearly two hours.

The BART Twitter account posted the images shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, asking that anyone with information about the man pictured contact BART police.

BART Police today released these images of a suspect being sought in connection with a stabbing onboard a train at the Fruitvale Station yesterday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call BART Police at (510) 464-7000. Read more: https://t.co/VPZmwZLtv0 pic.twitter.com/RuCFH5Nsm9 — SFBART (@SFBART) March 23, 2019

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’6″-5’8″ tall with a slender build. He was wearing an Army green colored jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a light green backpack and black duffel bag.

Authorities said at around 2:48 p.m. on Friday, there was a fight between two males passengers that resulted in one of the men being stabbed on board a Richmond-bound train coming into Fruitvale Station.

The train operator stopped the train at station, where both the victim and the suspect got out.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital. They say he suffers from serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police shut down the station for nearly two hours to investigate and search for the suspect. They’re reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspect. They have not released a description of the man.

While police gathered evidence, Fruitvale station was closed with trains running through the station and not stopping. Parallel bus service was provided by AC transit bus lines #1 and #45.

Shortly before 5 p.m., BART officials announced that the station had reopened and partial service had been restored.