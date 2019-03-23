  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A security incident created chaos at San Francisco International Saturday morning as TSA lines at busy Terminal No. 3 were forced to shut down and United flights were grounded for more than an hour, authorities said.

Airport Duty Manager Chris Morgan told the San Francisco Chronicle that the incident took place around 6:35 a.m. when it was discovered that a TSA mistake had allowed a passenger to bring a loaded magazine into the terminal.

A TSA baggage checker had identified a threat item inside a passenger’s bag, but the wrong bag was pulled off the conveyor belt. The bag with the magazine in it was grabbed by the passenger who proceeded into the terminal.

“The passenger did what any passenger would (in grabbing the bag),” Morgan told the paper. “He was unaware (there was a problem).”

TSA immediately shutdown the security lanes and began a search for the passenger, halting operations in the United section of Terminal No. 3.

The passenger was located at around 7:35 a.m., officials said, and normal operations were resumed. However, several flights were delayed in their departure by the incident and the delays were lingering at 9 a.m. with thousands of passengers backed up at the TSA checkpoints.

