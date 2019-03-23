CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police and fire officials evacuated structures in Campbell on Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building and caused a gas leak.

Santa Clara Fire officials said that the car plowed into a commercial storefront that houses the Fine Fretted String Instruments music shop just before 9 a.m. The impact damaged the gas line, forcing the evacuation of residences above the storefront until crews were able to shut off the gas.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to authorities. Fire officials said the building sustained minor structural damage and has been yellow tagged due to the gas is out.

All lanes of southbound Bascom Avenue were briefly closed from Hamilton to Campisi Way because of the incident; police reported shortly before 10 a.m. that two of the three lanes had reopened.