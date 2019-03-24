  • KPIX 5On Air

Fatal shooting, Fillmore Street, Gun violence, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO — A shooting Saturday night on Fillmore Street killed a 25-year-old San Francisco man and injured five others, San Francisco police said Sunday.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

One of the five injured is a 27-year-old man who suffered life-threatening wounds, said police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street near Eddy Street. Police initially reported that three people were injured, but said Sunday that two additional victims were taken to a hospital in private vehicles after the shooting.

The victims with non-life threatening injuries are a 50-year-old woman and three men, ages 19, 25 and 50, Andraychak said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.

