WATCH LIVE:Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaign Rally in San Francisco
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMTo Be Announced
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Campaign 2020, Campaign Rally, Fort Mason, Great Meadow, politics, Sen. Bernie Sanders


SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — U.S. senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt) is holding a campaign rally Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

“I’m hoping that he will be making ‘Medicare for All’ and a ‘Green New Deal’ core to his platform, which I know he will and I think he’ll be talking hopefully about issues of immigration, of racial justice, of taking money out of politics,” said Claire Lau, who chairs the group “San Francisco Berniecrats” told KPIX.

His appearance at the Great Meadow above Fort Mason is his final stop in a 3-city tour of California.

Will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s