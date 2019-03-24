BENICIA (CBS SF) — The city of Benicia on Sunday morning issued an advisory for residents with respiratory issues to stay inside due to an incident involving emissions from the Valero Benicia Refinery.

The concentration of particulates from the refinery has become higher over the past 24 hours, according to an advisory sent out at 7:30 a.m. by the city.

The emissions contain coke, a byproduct of the refining process that is composed primarily of carbon particles, according to the city.

So far, testing shows no heavy metals at harmful levels in the emissions, but the smoke may cause discomfort and can worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, city officials said.

For more information, residents can check the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityBenicia

Those with respiratory issues should go inside, close all doors and windows, and fireplace dampers, according to the city advisory. Cracks around doors and windows can be sealed with tape or damp towels.

Healthy individuals should limit outdoor activity, the city said.

On Saturday, fire officials said they were monitoring the Valero Refinery flue gas scrubber and were coordinating Solano County Environmental Health and Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

