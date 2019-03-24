



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The principal of Pittsburg Unified School District’s adult education program has died a little over a week after he was allegedly shot in the head by his wife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Paul Shatswell passed away from his wounds after being on life support for more than a week and died on Sunday, Pittsburg police announced.

Shatswell’s wife, Maria Vides, who allegedly shot her husband in head with handgun on March 16th during a domestic dispute, has been accused of attempted murder with special enhancements for causing brain injury and using a firearm, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.

Bail for Vides was set at $2,070,000. Due to the death of Shatswell, the case will be taken back to the District Attorney’s Office for additional review and investigators will be seeking the charges against Vides be amended to include murder.

Shatwell was the father of eight children ranging in age from 5 to 29, according to the school district. He previously served as a reserve deputy sheriff for Contra Costa County, along with roles in finance, counseling and educational administration.

“Along with being our adult education principal, Paul was born and raised in Pittsburg, and his children attended, and attend, our schools,”

School district Superintendent Janet Schulze said in a social media post.

“His impact is wide across our Pittsburg community. Along with the shock and grief, there will be many memories of his love of music, friends, family, Pittsburg, and his passion for education.”

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact police Detective Jacob Stage at (925) 252-6972.

