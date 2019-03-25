MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested during an attempted burglary on Saturday afternoon in Morgan Hill, police said Monday.

A resident on Tilton Avenue reported a burglary in progress to police at 3:45 p.m. She said she saw an unknown woman in her backyard and heard a window breaking.

The resident locked herself in the bathroom while waiting for police, and officers arrived to find the suspect still inside the house.

The suspect attempted to exit the house from its front door carrying a bag of stolen property, but she was quickly taken into custody after she attempted to run away, police said.

Jessica Esparza Andrade was treated for injuries she suffered while entering the house through a broken window and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Police said she was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including burglary and possession of stolen property.