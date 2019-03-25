By Hoodline

Itching to explore the newest restaurants to open in Dublin? From a boba joint to a Mediterranean spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to land near you.

Boba Bliss

Boba Bliss is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and more that’s located at 8945 San Ramon Road. So far, it’s been well-received: it’s got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Look for an assortment of customizable drinks with base teas, like Assam Black, Jasmine Green or Royal King Oolong, along with toppings like grass jelly and honey boba. A mix of coffee drinks and flavored lattes are also on offer.

Falafel Village

Stroll past 7410 Amador Valley Blvd., Suite B and you’ll find Falafel Village, a new Mediterranean spot.

On the menu, expect to see fast-casual cuisine, like chicken, beef or lamb shawarma wrapped in lavash bread with hummus or cucumber sauce and veggies; burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and hot sauce; and kebabs and gyros with sides like, baba ghanoush and french fries.

Market Tavern Dublin

Market Tavern Dublin is a new New American spot that’s located at 4775 Hacienda Drive.

Anticipate an extensive menu composed of starters like crispy Brussel sprouts or confit duck leg; soups and salads; sandwiches, like the grilled Mary’s chicken BLT; wood-fired pizzas and entrees, such as a Kurobuta pork chop.