Emeryville, High-speed chase, Interstate 80, Police pursuit, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – At least three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested following a high-speed pursuit that stretched from Emeryville into Vallejo on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the chase started around 11 p.m. as an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding near Powell Street. The driver, described as a 19-year-old man from Oakland, refused to pull over and fled at a high rate of speed as multiple units chased him.

According to the CHP, the vehicle crossed the Carquinez Bridge into Solano County, where it continued until it exited on the American Canyon Road off-ramp and turned right on Hiddenbrooke Parkway.

The CHP said officers were able to successfully deploy a spike strip, which disabled the vehicle as it entered a dead-end street, and the four occupants eventually tried to flee on foot, before being captured as they ran back towards the freeway where the officers were waiting.

Officers are investigating the scene where the pursuit ended, the CHP said, but there are no road closures in the area.

