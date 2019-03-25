  • KPIX 5On Air

MacArthur BART station. (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was found dead in a restroom at BART’s MacArthur station early Monday morning, police said.

The man, whose name is not yet being released, was found unresponsive around 12:55 a.m. in the men’s restroom at the station at 555 40th St.

Emergency responders attempted CPR and other life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BART police. The cause of death is under investigation.

 

