Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Hello Dolly!, SHN Theatre

The Tony-award winning musical ‘Hello Dolly!’ rolled into San Francisco and two of its stars, Kristin Hahn and Jess Le Protto stopped by the studio to chat with BAF host Michelle Griego.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s