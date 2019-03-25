EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – A 29-year-old at-risk woman has been missing for a week after last being seen in Emeryville and police on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Myracle Moses was last seen on March 18 on Temescal Circle and said she was going to a store, but never returned, Emeryville police said.

Moses has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not currently taking her medication. She frequents East Oakland and police said she is known to use narcotics.

Police described Moses as being 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. A photo of her was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Moses’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police department.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.