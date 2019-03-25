  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dublin, Fentanyl, jail guards, Naloxone, Narcan, Oakland news, Santa Rita Jail
Santa Rita Jail in Dublin (Alameda County)

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Two guards at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin were taken to a hospital Sunday after possible exposure to fentanyl, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, staff in the jail’s booking center searched a woman who’d been arrested in Oakland and a female deputy allegedly found a dark substance, rolled into a piece of tissue, that did not appear to be consistent with commonly seen narcotics.

That deputy contacted a sergeant, and both staff members examined the substance while wearing gloves and taking other precautions, according to the sheriff’s office.

A little later, the sergeant got sick and became incoherent. The deputy also started to complain of similar symptoms, and jail staff determined that they were consistent with exposure to an opioid.

They administered a dose of Narcan, also known as naloxone, to both the sergeant and the deputy and transported them to a hospital. They have since been released.

Jail staff are sending the narcotics in question to a crime laboratory for identification and analysis.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s