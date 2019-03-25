



(WBZ/CBS Local) – North Country Smokehouse has issued a recall for kielbasa sausage that could be contaminated with metal.

The nationwide recall affects about 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat Polish kielbasa and smoked kielbasa made on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. They have use by dates of April 23, 2019 or May 9, 2019 and establishment number “EST. 5390A.

Federal inspectors discovered the problem during a review of customer complaints. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury in connection with the recall.

The USDA is worried that people may still have the recalled kielbasa in their refrigerators or freezers. It should be thrown away or returned to the store.

