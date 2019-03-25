BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police were asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in the sexual battery of a woman last month.

Police said the male suspect inappropriately touched the woman against her will while she was walking in the 1300 block of University Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police said witnesses described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old who is 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and light facial hair who was wearing a black hooded top at the time. Police didn’t disclose the suspect’s race.

Police also released surveillance video footage of the suspect.

Berkeley police said anyone who has information about the suspect or the case should call the department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5717.

