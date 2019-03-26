



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF / AP) — California may give state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children shouldn’t be vaccinated before attending school.

The legislation announced Tuesday would also let state and county health officials revoke medical exemptions granted by doctors if they are found to be fraudulent or contradict federal immunization standards.

They say the legislation is needed to crack down on a few unscrupulous doctors who are helping parents avoid vaccinating their children.

The proposal comes as Santa Clara County health officials grapple with the potential exposure of thousands of people to measles. On Tuesday, health officials said an international tourist who had the disease visited 20 locations throughout the county last week, including the Great Mall, the visitors center at Apple headquarters in Cupertino and the Hoover Tower at Stanford University.

• ALSO READ: Thousands In Santa Clara County May Have Been Exposed To Measles

Officials say the visitor, whose identity is being withheld, has been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, measles outbreaks have been reported in New York and Washington state.

Several upset parents say the measure isn’t needed because California’s immunization rate already is high.

California eliminated non-medical immunization exemptions in 2016. The lawmakers want California to now follow West Virginia’s lead in having public health officials decide who qualifies for medical exemptions.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.