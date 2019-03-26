



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer has been suspended by Major League Baseball following an altercation involving his wife earlier this month, Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday.

“Based on my review of the results of this investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer’s conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline,” Manfred said.

“In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community,” the commissioner went on to say.

The suspension through July 1st will be without pay, the league said. Baer, who has been on a leave of absence since March 4th, will have no involvement in team operations and will be required to undergo an evaluation by an expert to determine an appropriate treatment and counseling plan.

The Giants said in a statement that the Giants executive team will manage day-to-day operations of the club and that acting CEO Rob Dean will serve as the team’s interim control person with the league.

“The Commissioner has imposed what we believe to be appropriate disciplinary measures and we will work with Major League Baseball and Mr. Baer to ensure that all aspects of the disciplinary program are completed,” the team said in a statement.

On March 1st, Baer was seen in a confrontation with his wife that resulted in her falling out of a chair and onto the ground at a plaza in Hayes Valley.

Video recorded by an eyewitness and posted by TMZ Sports shows forcibly grabbing something from the hand of his wife, Pam, as she tumbles to the ground and screams. It then shows others in the park yelling back and forth. Baer appears to yell, “Stop, Pam. Stop.”

The incident had prompted calls from domestic violence advocates and the community, including by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, to suspend Baer.

Following the announcement, Baer issued his own statement saying, “I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions. My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.”

“I am committed to doing what it takes to earn the trust and respect of the many people impacted by my actions,” Baer added.