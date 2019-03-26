SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Health officials issued a warning Tuesday after they say a visitor to the Silicon Valley may have exposed thousands of local residents to the measles at locations including Stanford, the Apple Visitor Center and several popular restaurants.

The visitor was not identified by name, but health officials released a long list of locations in Santa Clara County where they visited during their stay in the valley.

The patient is an adult exposed to measles overseas, not in the Bay Area. They were hospitalized, officials said, as a result of their illness. Further information about the individual will not be released for reasons of medical privacy.

“Individuals who are not immune to measles and who visited the sites below at the dates and times indicated may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure,” the officials warned.

“People present at these sites who are not immune to measles may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for symptoms of the illness,” the warning continued. “Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7 to 21 days after the exposure.”

Health officials said if you develop these symptoms, call your doctor right away.

“The good news is that most people living in Santa Clara County have been vaccinated and are protected from measles,” said Dr. Sara Cody, County Health Officer and Public Health Department Director. “However, if you or a family member are not immune to measles and you think you were exposed to measles, watch closely for fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose and a rash that starts on the face. Call your doctor right away if you develop any of these symptoms.”

The infected traveler was in Santa Clara from March 16 and March 23.

Here’s the list of the places and times the infected tourist visited:

Saturday, March 16

T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale from 9–11 a.m.

International House of Pancakes, 644 North First St, San Jose 9:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Apple Visitor Center, 10600 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, Stanford 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Poki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real, Palo Alto 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Walmart, 600 Showers Dr, Mountain View 3 – 5 p.m.

The Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real, Santa Clara 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Macy’s Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven’s Creek Blvd, Santa Clara 6 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Bill’s Café, 3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cascal, 400 Castro St, Mountain View 6 – 9 p.m.

7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, March 18

Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana) 2752 Augustine Dr, #120 Santa Clara 7 – 10 p.m.

7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Seniore’s Pizza, 940 Monroe St, Santa Clara 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St, San Jose 7-9:30 p.m.

Lucky, 3705 El Camino Real, Santa Clara 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Thursday March 21

CVS Pharmacy 1165 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Safeway, 645 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 1675 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This case of measles is not connected to the cluster of three cases in the Bay Area earlier this month, officials said.