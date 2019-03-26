Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico passes during the International Friendly match between Mexico and Chile at SDCCU Stadium on March 22, 2019 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The Mexican national soccer team was set to kick off an international friendly match in front of tens of thousands of supporters at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Tuesday evening, taking on Paraguay.

Both teams come into Tuesday’s match looking to turn around fortunes. “El Tri” had won only one of their last six games since the 2018 World Cup before winning a friendly last weekend over Chile in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The victory came on the first game by new manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Meanwhile, Paraguay has not won a match since October 2017 and are seen as heavy underdogs to the Mexicans.

Some 35,000 are expected at Levi’s Stadium Tuesday, most of them backing Mexico. Stadium officials hope the match helps solidify a united North American bid for the 2026 World Cup among the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with Levi’s Stadium being one of the venues and the San Francisco Bay Area designated as a host city.