



BLYTHE (CBS SF) — A man who was suspected of a shooting at the California Department of Corrections building in the Mission District on Monday was arrested in Riverside County, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In a statement released on Tuesday, officials said that after the shooting on the 200th block of 13th St., the suspect was identified and law enforcement learned that he fled in a silver Ford Focus sedan.

On Monday evening, SFPD investigators received word that the suspect’s vehicle had been registered on an Automated License Plate Reader in Southern California. SFPD alerted CHP offices in Southern California that the suspect was possibly in their patrol areas.

At around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, CHP officers in the Blythe area of Riverside County located the suspect vehicle abandoned on Interstate Highway 10 near the Arizona border. Shortly after, officers located the suspect before an officer involved shooting occurred.

No CHP officers were injured and the suspect was taken into custody. CHP and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the officer involved shooting.

SFPD investigators will collaborate with the Riverside County Sheriff on the case and are expected to travel to the area to continue investigating the case.

The victim in the shooting suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday. Police said the incident did not involve any of the CDC building’s employees.