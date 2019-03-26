



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Organizers of the Outside Lands music festival taking place in August in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park announced Tuesday that Paul Simon, Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots will headline the three-day event.

Taking place from Aug. 9-11, the 12th annual version of Outside Lands will also feature Kacey Musgraves, Flume, The Lumineers, Blink-182 and other performers.

Three-day general admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. The three-day pass costs $385 plus fees, according to organizers.

Outside Lands will feature various food, beer and wine options, and for the second year in a row will feature Grass Lands, an area focused on cannabis. The Barbary, a tent for comedians and podcast hosts, will be among the other returning features.

The full lineup, and more information about tickets, can be found at www.sfoutsidelands.com.