By Hoodline

Looking to pick up some specialty food items for a gift, or to grab a quick snack? A new foodie-centric business has you covered. Called Gift Nosh, the fresh arrival is located at 1186 Valencia St. (between 22nd and 23rd streets) in the Mission.

This new family-run spot bills itself as “a specialty food and gift boutique and cafe,” which incorporates many of the products it sells into its menu offerings.

In addition to a curated selection of organic produce, cheese and charcuterie, look for an array of high-end prepared food items, like truffle potato chips, ready-made ramen broth, fancy chocolate or even a “last-minute bouquet of flowers,” according to one Yelp reviewer.

On the cafe side, items include a corned beef, potato and cabbage ssam wrap over white rice; honey-lavender bacon musubi topped with State Bird Crunch furikake and served with a side of pickled veggies; or vegan and organic avocado pesto toasts, made with bread from La Brea Bakery.

There’s a selection of desserts on offer, too, like a lemon and poppyseed yuzu cream trifle, and some “zero-proof cocktails” — try the dirty “martini” with Seedlip Garden 108 non-alcoholic spirits and Pure Sonoma olive juice.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Gift Nosh has already made a good impression on the neighborhood.

Yelper Ken Y. wrote, “Beautiful spot with artisanal, fast-casual food, and an interesting assortment of foodie gift items.”

And Gabriel F. added, “The store was really cute, and the items they sell are very unique. We ended up buying a bottle of ramen base, which we still need to try. They also sell cheap, delicious food!”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gift Nosh is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.