SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Jardinière, the Hayes Valley restaurant that became a popular high-end dining spot for San Francisco opera and symphony patrons, is closing its doors.

Owner Traci des Jardin opened Jardinière 21 years ago on Grove Street, near the Civic Center, and it quickly became a great place for a meal before or after a show.

Des Jardins told the New York Times the restaurant is “healthy, but not thriving… I’m ready to put it to rest. I’m tired of fine dining.” The French-trained chef made the announcement to her staff on Monday.

Jardinière will close April 27.

Des Jardins has several other restaurants in San Francisco, including Mijita Cocina Mexicana, in the Ferry Building.

