BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One man was stabbed and another suffered a head injury following an altercation Wednesday night in Berkeley, police said.

Officers responded at 8:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Shattuck Avenue when someone reported a stabbing.

Police said when officers arrived they found one man with a stab wound to his torso and another man with a head injury from being hit with a chain.

Both men were taken to a hospital. Police said the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.

