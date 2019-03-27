SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The man convicted of killing seven people in the 2012 shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland died in custody earlier this month, state corrections officials confirmed on Wednesday.

One Goh, 50, pleaded no contest in 2017 to seven counts of murder with special circumstances. He was sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 271 years to life for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, One Goh died at California State Prison – Sacramento on March 20. The Sacramento County Coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Killed in the shooting were students Lydia Sim, 21, Sonam Choedon, 33, Grace Kim, 23, Doris Chibuko, 40, Judith Seymour, 53, and Tshering Bhutia, 38, as well as Katleen Ping, 24, who worked at the school.

Prosecutors said Goh had dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded and targeted an administrator who wasn’t present on the day of the shooting.

Criminal proceedings against Goh were suspended after his lawyers questioned his mental competency to stand trial. On Jan. 7, 2013, a judge ruled that he was incompetent, citing reports by two psychiatrists who examined him, and he was moved to Napa State Hospital a few months later.

Goh underwent a competency hearing in 2015 after a forensic psychologist at the Napa facility found him competent to stand trial, but a judge who also heard testimony from other psychologists ruled that he was still mentally incompetent.

On April 24, 2017, an Alameda County Superior Court judge determined that Goh was competent to stand trial. In May 2017, he pleaded no contest to seven counts of murder with special circumstances.