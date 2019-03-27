



MEMPHIS (CBS SF) — Jordan Bell’s mysterious suspension for Wednesday’s game was clarified late Wednesday evening. He apparently charged unknown items at The Peabody Hotel, where the team was staying, to assistant coach Mike Brown’s account without his knowledge.

In a report by the Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater, an unknowing Brown was alerted to the charge, which occurred Tuesday evening, and then asked hotel staff about it. After further investigation, Brown was able to deduce that Bell was the culprit.

It wasn’t made clear what item or items were charged or how much they cost. However, according to the Athletic’s report, this wasn’t the first time Bell had engaged in such activity.

Coach Steve Kerr seemed terse when asked about Bell ahead of Golden State’s road win on Wednesday.

Steve Kerr not giving specifics on the Jordan Bell suspension pic.twitter.com/vLmxu39xFA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 27, 2019

Bell is expected to be available for the Warriors’ next game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The one-game suspension cost Bell a game check of over $9,000.