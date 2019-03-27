  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detrimental Conduct, Golden State Warriors, Hotel Charges, Jordan Bell, Mike Brown, Suspension


MEMPHIS (CBS SF) — Jordan Bell’s mysterious suspension for Wednesday’s game was clarified late Wednesday evening. He apparently charged unknown items at The Peabody Hotel, where the team was staying, to assistant coach Mike Brown’s account without his knowledge.

In a report by the Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater, an unknowing Brown was alerted to the charge, which occurred Tuesday evening, and then asked hotel staff about it. After further investigation, Brown was able to deduce that Bell was the culprit.

It wasn’t made clear what item or items were charged or how much they cost. However, according to the Athletic’s report, this wasn’t the first time Bell had engaged in such activity.

Coach Steve Kerr seemed terse when asked about Bell ahead of Golden State’s road win on Wednesday.

Bell is expected to be available for the Warriors’ next game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The one-game suspension cost Bell a game check of over $9,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s