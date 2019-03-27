OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A four-year-old boy has been shot in the head inside of a home in Oakland Tuesday, according to authorities.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Richie Street in East Oakland.

Fire department and paramedic first responders got the call just after 2 p.m. They provided treatment to the child at the scene and then took him to a hospital, Watson said.

Investigators were trying to determine what led up to the shooting. No further details were immediately available.