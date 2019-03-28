HERCULES (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory on behalf of the Hercules Police Department for a missing two-year-old girl.

Roselyn Artiga of Richmond is believed to be with her mother, 30-year-old Jessica Tucker of Richmond. Tucker suffers from a medical condition and the welfare of the child is of concern due to Tucker’s condition, according to the CHP.

Artiga is 31 inches, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Tucker is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were traveleing in a black 2005 Honda CRV with California license plate 5MAX512.

Anyone who sees the mother and child and/or their vehicle is urged to call 911.