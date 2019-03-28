SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A naked man who ran across southbound Interstate Highway 280 was hit and killed by a box truck in San Jose Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The man was initially reported standing on the right shoulder of the highway just north of McLaughlin Avenue at about 8 a.m., according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.

He then ran across the highway and was struck in the third lane by a box truck owned by the city of San Jose. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and is believed to be homeless and in his 40s, Lee said.

The truck swerved after hitting the man and struck two other vehicles, but no one was injured in any vehicle and only minor property damage was reported.

Three lanes of the highway were closed for about three and a half hours while the Santa Clara County medical examiner responded to the scene and the CHP conducted its investigation. Lanes reopened at about 11:15 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office will identify the man once his family is contacted.