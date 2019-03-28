Police are asking for help finding a missing violin that was taken from a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus last month, police said Thursday.

On Feb. 20 the violin’s owner carried the instrument onto a 38-Geary bus at Geary Boulevard and Sixth Avenue but then accidentally left it when he got off at Geary Boulevard and 33rd Avenue.

Police said using video surveillance from the bus, investigators learned that just minutes later, a woman picked up the violin case and got off the bus at Geary Boulevard and 42nd Avenue.

The violin, valued at $1,200, has yet to been turned in to police or Muni lost and found, police said.

Police have released surveillance images in hopes that someone can help identify the woman seen taking the violin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

#SFPD Searching for Lost/Stolen Violin. SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip at TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD, or email SFPDrichmondstation@sfgov.org. > https://t.co/qRrFNLGgrg #SF pic.twitter.com/ojvVHNJukZ — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 28, 2019

