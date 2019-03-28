SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects in a shootout in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood have been arrested on attempted murder and other charges, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators said the shootout erupted during an alleged robbery early Sunday morning which injured two people including one of the suspects.

Officers responded to a reports of a robbery in the 400 block of Bay Street around 2 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The woman was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to her leg but she is expected to survive.

Later that morning, three people walked into the San Francisco Police Department’s Southern Station and said that they were involved in the shooting but that they were victims.

The victims told investigators that before the shooting, two men had robbed them at gunpoint. Afterwards, the victims saw the two men approach another group, and believing that the two men were going to rob that group as well, they attempted to warn the group.

One of the suspected robbers then shot at the three victims, according to police.

One of the victims, however, had a gun and returned fire, striking one of the suspected robbers.

That suspect, according to police, is the 21-year-old man initially found at the scene of the shooting. He’s since been identified as Jorge Islas-Garcia of Oakley.

Later that day, officers were also able to apprehend the second robbery suspect. He’s been identified as Shane O’Roark, 20, of San Francisco.

Both Islas-Garcia and O’Roark have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other offenses, police said.

Both men are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.